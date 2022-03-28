Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

