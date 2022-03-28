Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $573,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit stock opened at $459.35 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.94 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.