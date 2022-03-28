Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $287.53 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.99 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

