Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.