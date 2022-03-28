Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,518 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

NYSE:IFF opened at $129.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

