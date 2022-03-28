Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $287.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $217.99 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

