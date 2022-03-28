Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. Grindrod Shipping posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 958.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

