Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,400 shares, a growth of 272.4% from the February 28th total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,338.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Gruma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.90.
Gruma Company Profile (Get Rating)
