Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,400 shares, a growth of 272.4% from the February 28th total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,338.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GPAGF opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Gruma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

