Gulden (NLG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,246.00

Gulden (NLG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $7,246.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.00277545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,372,792 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.