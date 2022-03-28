Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 989,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,270. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

