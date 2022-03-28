Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $957,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.63.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

