Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $282,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $105.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

