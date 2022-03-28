Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in DaVita by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.97. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

