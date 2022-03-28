Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,373 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

