Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,700 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. 887,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,916. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

