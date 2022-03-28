Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,961.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NovoCure by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NovoCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.12. 304,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,741. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.07 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

