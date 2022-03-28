Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 736 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $101,894,000 after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 604,231 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 163,462 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

