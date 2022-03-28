Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Lyft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,206,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,515. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.