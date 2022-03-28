GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Down 56.7% in March

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

GXII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

