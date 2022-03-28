H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of FUL opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.