Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $32.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLMAF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of Halma stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60. Halma has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.