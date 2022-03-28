Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.74. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other news, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($102,027.38). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,343.80).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

