Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

