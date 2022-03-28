Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 340,850 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 136,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in International Seaways by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

INSW stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $874.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

