Hancock Whitney Corp Has $278,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $168,371,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

