Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $95.58.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

