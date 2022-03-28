Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,027 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,726,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $120.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

