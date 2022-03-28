Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 527 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

TT opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

