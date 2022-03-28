Handy (HANDY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.29 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Handy has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $89,858.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handy has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.79 or 0.07078994 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,574.04 or 1.00147895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.