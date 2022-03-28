HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Shares of WRN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

