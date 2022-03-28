HC Wainwright Trims ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Target Price to $11.00

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
OBSV stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.73.
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
