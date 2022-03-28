Head-To-Head Comparison: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $154.15 million 3.33 $28.60 million $2.00 18.77 Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 3.79 -$496.00 million ($0.32) -106.44

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.56% 11.29% 1.23% Uber Technologies -2.84% 3.90% 1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cass Information Systems and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 1 30 0 2.97

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $64.07, suggesting a potential upside of 88.11%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Cass Information Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

