Head-To-Head Comparison: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) versus California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 35.05% 10.93% 1.43% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and California Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and California Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 6.21 $124.40 million $2.18 16.51 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 54 branch and commercial lending offices. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About California Business Bank (Get Rating)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

