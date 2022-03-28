Head to Head Review: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) & Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

92.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 42.24% 12.10% 1.64% Washington Trust Bancorp 31.26% 13.94% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $804.59 million 4.30 $339.89 million $3.57 10.24 Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.84 $76.87 million $4.39 12.38

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.64%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 61 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.