Head to Head Review: Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) vs. Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Truett-Hurst and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Vintage Wine Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.57 million 0.23 -$1.81 million N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.75 $9.87 million 0.01 985.99

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Truett-Hurst on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

