Head to Head Review: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) vs. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10%

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kubient $2.90 million 10.03 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -2.91

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kubient.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Web Blockchain Media and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubient beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

Kubient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

