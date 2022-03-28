Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £108.50 million and a PE ratio of -32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.24. Helios Underwriting has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.47).

In other news, insider Tom Libassi purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($72,801.47).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

