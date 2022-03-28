Helix (HLIX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Helix (HLIX) traded up 132.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a market cap of $78,273.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

