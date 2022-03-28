Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

HLF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

