Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Herc by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $167.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average is $163.57. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Herc’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

