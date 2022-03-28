Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 982,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,736. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

