HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Down 39.0% in March

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HHLA stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

