Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

