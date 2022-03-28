HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Get HireRight alerts:

Shares of HRT stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87. HireRight has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.