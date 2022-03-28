Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCMLY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

HCMLY opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

