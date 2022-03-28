Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after acquiring an additional 914,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 894,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 658,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

