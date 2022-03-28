Home Plate Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Home Plate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 29th. Home Plate Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Home Plate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPLTU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000.

