Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) & Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Head to Head Survey

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Homology Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $4.77 billion 2.64 -$472.00 million ($0.96) -27.70 Homology Medicines $33.97 million 5.15 -$128.69 million ($1.69) -1.81

Homology Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Homology Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health -9.91% 6.59% 3.07% Homology Medicines -281.90% -48.27% -40.92%

Volatility & Risk

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Elanco Animal Health and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 0 3 5 0 2.63 Homology Medicines 0 3 3 0 2.50

Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. Homology Medicines has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 450.11%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Homology Medicines on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

