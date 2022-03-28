Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 22588618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
HNST has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.17.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
