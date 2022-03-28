Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,734,250.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.